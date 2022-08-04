If you're dreaming of the perfect strain to energize your mind and body and start your day off right, look no further than California Dream shatter by Cannalicious Labs. This uplifting sativa dominant hybrid is the love child of SFV OG X Super Silver Haze and tastes of both woody pine and bright, smooth citrus.



California Dream is sure to leave you in the clouds, so be careful.. too much may cause slight paranoia.