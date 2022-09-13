About this product
LA Confidential x OG Kush
Effects: Calming, Euphoric, Hungry
Aroma: Pungent, Spicy, Herbal
Great for: Stress, Pain, Insomnia
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057