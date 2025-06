Chaos Kush is a powerful indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its earthy, spicy, and herbal aroma with subtle hints of citrus and pine, and its strong robust flavor. The high from Chaos Kush starts with a calming cerebral buzz that gently uplifts the mind before sinking into a deep, soothing body high. It’s perfect for those looking to unwind after a long day, relieve stress, or ease muscle tension without losing mental clarity.

