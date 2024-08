Chem Berry Diesel is a sativa leaning hybrid strain created by crossing Chem 4 and Strawberry Diesel. This strain blends the pungent, earthy, fuel like scent of Chem 4 with the sweet, berry notes of Strawberry Diesel and boasts a sweet diesely aftertaste. Chem Berry Diesel provides both a cerebral stimulation and physical relaxation and may be beneficial for patients dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, and pain.

Show more