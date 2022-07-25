Chernobyl is a deliciously dreamy sativa dominant hybrid that is created by crossing Trainwreck X Trinity X Jack The Ripper. A fusion of sweet and sour flavors, Chernobyl carries flavors of lemon, lime, tart cherry, and delectable tropical fruits. A long lasting cerebral buzz makes this a great strain for daytime use, sure to energize and uplift while leaving you in a state of euphoria. Chernobyl is said to be good for chronic pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, and migraines.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.