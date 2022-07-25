Chernobyl is a deliciously dreamy sativa dominant hybrid that is created by crossing Trainwreck X Trinity X Jack The Ripper. A fusion of sweet and sour flavors, Chernobyl carries flavors of lemon, lime, tart cherry, and delectable tropical fruits. A long lasting cerebral buzz makes this a great strain for daytime use, sure to energize and uplift while leaving you in a state of euphoria. Chernobyl is said to be good for chronic pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, and migraines.