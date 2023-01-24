About this product
Cherry Diesel (Cherry OG X Turbo Diesel) is an uplifting and motivating hybrid featuring tart cherry flavors with sweet pungent diesel undertones. Energizing and arousing, Cherry Diesel is the perfect strain for daytime use and social activities and is said to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety. depression, and stress.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057