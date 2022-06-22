If flavor is what you are looking for, this deliciously sweet and creamy smooth live resin from Cannalicious Labs is sure to satiate your palate. A decadent mixture of Cherry Pie x Gelato x Key Lime Pie, Cherry Lime Gelato is an indica leaning hybrid that is said to provide creativity, euphoria, and relaxation - without knocking you out completely. Fruit flavors of berries are met with spice and a tart cherry aftertaste.