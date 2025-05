Cherry Zlushie is a flavor-packed hybrid strain known for its mouthwatering cherry candy aroma and balanced, feel-good effects. A cross of Cherry Noir and Zkittlez, this strain boasts a scent bursting with sweet cherries, tropical fruit, and a hint of creamy funk. The high from Cherry Zlushie is uplifting and euphoric, kicking off with a light cerebral buzz that melts into a relaxed, happy body high - perfect for any time of day!

