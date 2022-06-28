Chocolate Diesel is an uplifting sativa that stems from it's two infamous sativa strains, Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai. Chocolate Diesel delivers and extremely euphoric cerebral effect that has been compared (on more than one occasion) to a "cup of coffee." the strains flavors consists of an earthiness mixed with coffee and nuts. It is said to be a great strain for stress, anxiety, and depression.
