Chocolate Gelato is an indica hybrid created by crossing Gelato and Chocolate Bananas. Reported effects are hunger, euphoria, and relaxation. Great for nighttime use, Chocolate Gelato helps ease pain, muscle spasms, and issues sleeping. It's flavor profile is earthy with notes or fruity mango, berries, and cheese.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057