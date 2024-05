Citrus Sunshine Haze is a bright and uplifting sativa dominant strain created by crossing Kosher Tangie and Super Lemon Haze. Said to be creative, euphoric, happy, and relaxing, Citrus Sunshine Haze is a great option for those living with chronic pain, ADD/ ADHD, anxiety, depression, headaches, and migraines. This strain has a delicious mixed citrus flavor consisting of sweet and sour lemon/lime/orange.

