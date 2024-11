Clementine is an energizing sativa dominant cannabis strain known for it's delicious flavor of sweet citrusy oranges and was created by crossing Tangie and Lemon Skunk. Said to promote a happy sense of focus and motivation as well as a mellow relaxation that will leave the consumer feeling completely at ease, Clementine is a great strain for those dealing with fatigue, nausea, bipolar disorder, PTSD, migraines, depression, and inflammation.

