Colombian Gold is a classic landrace sativa which is said to originate in the Mountains of Colombia. Colombian Gold's sweet and skunky aromas are met with notes of lemon and lime and a little bit of spice. This strain gives happy, energizing, uplifting, and focus enhancing effects (minus the paranoia!) which make this strain great for those with depression and ADD/ADHD as well as tension and chronic pain.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057