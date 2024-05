Cotton Candy Kush is a relaxing and euphoric indica-dominant hybrid created by a complex mix of Power Plant and Lavender with sweet fruity candy flavors and a floral fruity sweet aroma. Cotton Candy Kush provides a calming body high along with cerebral effects, euphoria, and a boost of happiness. It's a good choice for patients who suffer from anxiety, migraines and other headaches, chronic pain, and everyday stress.

