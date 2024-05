"Critical Mass is an indica dominant strain that is created by crossing two iconic strains; Afghani x Skunk #1. Critical Mass is often used to treat chronic pain from illnesses such as cancer and MS, as well as anxiety and panic disorders. With a sweet and earthy smell and an herbal taste, Critical Mass is popular among new users and long-term users alike. Smoking small amounts leads to feelings of creativity and euphoria, followed by laziness, couch-lock, and sleepiness. This strain would be ideal to smoke during a lazy afternoon where you want to relax, but still need to be functional."

