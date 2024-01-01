Dante's Inferno Wax - Hybrid

by Cannalicious Labs
About this product

Dante's Inferno is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain, celebrated for its complex flavor profile and relaxing, mood-enhancing effects. A cross between Karma's Sour and Devil Driver, this strain lives up to its fiery name with a combination of rich, sweet, and earthy flavors. Its potent effects make it a favorite for evening use, perfect for unwinding and achieving deep relaxation.
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.

