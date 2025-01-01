Death Star OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain resulting from the crossbreeding of Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, and OG Kush known for its pungent aroma, combining skunky, earthy, and diesel notes with a hint of sweet kush. Users often report that Death Star OG induces a calming and euphoric experience. The high typically begins with a cerebral uplift, promoting happiness and relaxation, followed by a soothing body sensation that can lead to sleepiness.

