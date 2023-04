Dirty Sprite is a 50/50 hybrid cannabis strain created by crossing Lemon Tree and Mendo Breath with lemon-lime citrus flavors and aromas consisting of sour citrus, earthy pine, and sweet pineapple. This strain promotes a cerebral euphoria sure to put you in a uplifted and relaxed mood. Dirty Sprite is a great option for anxiety, appetite loss, chronic pain, and nausea.

