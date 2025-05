Donny Burger is a potent indica-dominant hybrid cross of GMO and Han Solo Burger known for its funky aroma, heavy effects, and knockout potency. this strain delivers a loud, savory scent packed with garlic, diesel, earthy skunk, and a hint of spice. The high from Donny Burger hits hard and fast, starting with a hazy, euphoric head high that quickly gives way to a deep, sedative body buzz.

