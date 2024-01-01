Flaming Cookies Wax - Sativa

by Cannalicious Labs
About this product

Flaming Cookies is a sativa dominant cross between Fire OG and Girl Scout Cookies. Flaming Cookies offers a flavorful and potent experience that combines the uplifting effects of a sativa with the relaxing, body-soothing qualities of an indica, making it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users seeking relief and relaxation.
About this brand

Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000116
  • MI, US: PR-000052
  • MI, US: PR-000057
