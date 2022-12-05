About this product
Forbidden Jelly is a delicious and mouth watering indica dominant strain created by crossing Jelly Breath and Forbidden Fruit. With a musky fruity flavor profile and cherry undertones. This strain produces happy and giggly effects and is great for elevating the mood and is also said to be good for pain such as cramps.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057