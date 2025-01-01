Fortune Cookies, also known as "Cookies N Kush" is a creative and uplifting sativa dominant strain created by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush. This strain boasts nutty, herbal, honey flavors mixed with skunky sweet aromas. Fortune Cookie is both relaxing and uplifting with long lasting cerebral effects. It is said to be a great option for chronic pain, depression, fatigue, and nausea.

