Fruit Smash is a sativa dominant hybrid cross between 9lb Hammer and Juicy Fruit. Fruit Smash emits a tropical fruit candy aroma, complemented by a subtle fuel-like undertone. This distinctive scent translates into a flavorful experience that blends sweet, fruity notes with a hint of diesel on the exhale. Consumers of Fruit Smash often report a cerebral, uplifting high that fosters creativity and euphoria.

