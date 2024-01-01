Fruity Chronic Juice Wax - Indica

by Cannalicious Labs
THC —CBD —
About this product

Fruity Chronic Juice is an ideal strain for those seeking a sweet and fruity cannabis experience with relaxing, balanced effects. Its blend of tropical flavors and smooth high makes it perfect for unwinding, socializing, or simply enjoying a mellow evening. Whether you’re looking for relief from stress, pain, or just a deliciously smooth strain, Fruity Chronic Juice is a satisfying choice for a range of needs.
About this brand

Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000116
  • MI, US: PR-000052
  • MI, US: PR-000057
