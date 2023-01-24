About this product
Funky Charms is another versatile hybrid strain that comes from crossing Grease Monkey X Rainbow Chip and promotes feelings of creative energy as well as physical relaxation. Great for fighting pain and inflammation, improving moods, and stimulating the mind, Funky Charms is a popular option for those suffering from depression and pain. Notes of sweet fuel and citrus mint with hints of sage, make for a complex aroma and flavor profile.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057