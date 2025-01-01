G13 is a legendary indica-dominant cannabis strain shrouded in mystery and conspiracy theories. G13 features a pungent and earthy aroma with notes of pine, wood, and a hint of citrus. Its flavor profile is rich and smooth, combining sweet and spicy undertones with a skunky finish and delivers a powerful body high that promotes deep relaxation and sedation. Users often report a euphoric and uplifting mental state before sinking into a couch-lock sensation. It is best suited for evening or nighttime use due to its strong sedative effects.

read more