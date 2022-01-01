About this product
Genetics: Frost Donkey x (Secret Weapon x Dark Helmet)
Garlic Icing is an even keeled hybrid that is said to be a calming strain great option for those suffering from sleeplessness, pain, and anxiety issues. With a flavor profile consisting of creamy vanilla and lemon meringue - Garlic Icing is an extremely tasty option.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.