Garlic Jelly is a funky and flavorful sativa dominant hybrid that blends savory and sweet in a truly unique way. A cross between GMO and Jelly Donut, this strain delivers an unforgettable terpene profile—think pungent garlic, creamy vanilla, and fruity jelly undertones. The effects hit with a balanced wave of euphoria and calm, starting with a heady cerebral lift that melts into a deep, soothing body buzz.

read more