About this product
Gas Face is an evenly balanced hybrid with a heavy diesel aroma with nutty flavor profile.
Uplifting, creative, and happy are the most frequently reported effects.
Said to be a good strain for helping ease depression, stress, and anxiety.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057