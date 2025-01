Ghost Train Haze is a potent and uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid, bred from Ghost OG and Neville's Wreck. This Strain exhibits a pungent aroma of strong citrus with floral and earthy notes and a sweet flavor profile with citrus notes and slightly spicy undertones. Ghost Train Haze helps with stress, depression, and anxiety, can alleviate chronic pain and migraines, and is useful for individuals with ADHD or those seeking mental clarity.

