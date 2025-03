Ghostbreath is a balanced hybrid strain created by crossing Ghost OG and Mendo Breath that starts as a stimulating cerebral buzz and slowly melts into a full body relaxation. Earthy flavors mixed with sweet and sour citrus, spice, and wood give Ghostbreath a complex profile that exhales with a diesel finish. Talkative, focused, and relaxed are some of this strains effects which make it great for stress, anxiety, depression, as well as pain and muscle spasms.

