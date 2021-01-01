About this product
Zesty citrus meets OG pine. Cannalicious Gin & Juice distillate provides a hit as smooth as snoop himself and provides a happy, even keeled, hybrid buzz great for both mind and body.
Now you can try before you buy with .25g Gin & Juice CannaTeaser Carts!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.