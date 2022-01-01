About this product
Glazed Apricot Gelato is an indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the creamy Gelato #1 with Legend Orange Apricot.
GGA live resin is bright orange in color with consistency that is a perfect mix of sauce and chunks. Sweet and sour, fruity and creamy mixed with bright lemon and citrus flavors are just a few profiles found in syrup sweet concentrate.
This strain produces an arousing body high that will leave you feeling relaxed without being sedated.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.