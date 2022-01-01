Glazed Apricot Gelato is an indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the creamy Gelato #1 with Legend Orange Apricot.



GGA live resin is bright orange in color with consistency that is a perfect mix of sauce and chunks. Sweet and sour, fruity and creamy mixed with bright lemon and citrus flavors are just a few profiles found in syrup sweet concentrate.



This strain produces an arousing body high that will leave you feeling relaxed without being sedated.