Glue Tang Haze is an energetic yet cerebral hybrid cross between GG4 (Gorilla Glue #4), Tangerine Haze, and Puck. Known for a strong citrus aroma, Glue Tang Haze also boasts earthy woody undertones with hints of gas. Glue Tang Haze offers a unique blend of uplifting mental effects and subtle physical sensations with users reporting feelings of euphoria, talkativeness, and happiness.



