Gorilla Cookies is an indica dominant hybrid bred from crossing Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This pungent, heavy hitter is sure to leave you feeling relaxed and sleepy and said to be a reliable strain for those suffering chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and sleepless nights.
