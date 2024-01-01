Grape Cream Cake Wax - Indica

by Cannalicious Labs
THC —CBD —
About this product

Grape Cream Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain, known for its rich, dessert-like flavor profile and deeply relaxing effects. It’s a cross between Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher, resulting in a strain that combines fruity sweetness with a creamy, smooth finish. Grape Cream Cake is favored by those seeking a flavorful and soothing experience, perfect for winding down after a long day.
About this brand

Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000116
  • MI, US: PR-000052
  • MI, US: PR-000057
