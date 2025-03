Grape Inferno is a relaxing indica dominant cross between Nepali OG and Querkle. Grape Inferno offers a sweet grape aroma complemented by floral and earthy undertones. Its flavor profile includes spicy grapes and sweet berries, with hashy and earthy notes on the exhale. Users often experience a meditative and calming high, with cerebral introspection leading to dreamy relaxation. This is followed by a body high that promotes complete relaxation, making it suitable for evening use. ​

