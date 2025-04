Grease Bucket is a heavy indica-dominant hybrid known for its gassy aroma and relaxing effects. A cross between Grease Monkey and Peanut Butter Breath, this strain delivers a pungent aroma and flavor profile of diesel fuel, earthy nuts, and a touch of sweet funk. Grease Bucket starts with a subtle head buzz that melts into a sedative, full-body calm. Ideal for evening use, it’s perfect for unwinding, easing chronic pain, or slipping into a restful sleep after a long day.

