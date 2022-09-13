About this product
Gelato X Zkittles
Effects: Focused, Tingly, Euphoric.
Great for headaches, depression, pain!
Tropical and grapefruit flavor profile with "chemical" undertones.
Effects: Focused, Tingly, Euphoric.
Great for headaches, depression, pain!
Tropical and grapefruit flavor profile with "chemical" undertones.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057