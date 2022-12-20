About this product
Hawaiian Diesel is an energetic sativa created by crossing a native Hawaiian strain with Sour Diesel. A fresh citrus and pine aroma with a sweet tropical fruit flavor make this a favorable daytime strain for those looking to combat stress and fatigue.. Reports of arousing effects have also been reported with Hawaiian Diesel.
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057