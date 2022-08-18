About this product
Hawaiian Snow is a cerebral sativa born from not one, not two, BUT THREE Haze strains! Neville's Haze x Pure Haze x Hawaiian Snow make for an energizing, giggly, and stimulating head buzz great for social situations and creative endeavors.
Flavor Profile - Spicy, Tropical Fruit
Aroma - Eucalyptus and Citrus
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.
State License(s)
AU-P-000116
PR-000052
PR-000057