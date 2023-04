Haze Wreck is a very heavy sativa stemming from two very famous sativa parents; Haze and Trainwreck. Haze Wreck promotes cerebral stimulation, intense euphoria, and creative energy and boasts mouth watering tropical fruit flavors with a sweet pine aftertaste. This strain is great for treating chronic fatigue, pain, and depression. But be careful - too much and you could find yourself dealing with bouts of paranoia!

