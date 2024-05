OG Kush and Sour Diesel make up the famous and classic Headband, a sativa dominant hybrid strain with creative and happy effects and a sweet lemon and tangy diesel flavor profile. Headband boasts a strong aroma consisting of pungent diesel, and sweet earthy lemon and is said to be helpful for ADD?ADHD, anxiety, arthritis, chronic pain, depression, inflammation, migraines, nausea, and seizures.

