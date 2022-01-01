About this product
Cannalicious Labs' Hidden Pastry Terps and Crystals are processed premium fresh frozen biomass. Hidden Pastry is an indica dominant cross between Secret Cookies and Kush Mints. This beautiful concentrate has bright citrus and spicy aromas with a creamy, slightly spicy yet subtly sweet flavor profile. Hidden Pastry promotes relaxation, as well as conversation, and is said to be great for conditions regarding mood and social anxiety.
About this brand
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.