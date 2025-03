Honey Bunz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created by crossing Gelatti and Honey B. Known for its tasty flavor and super arousing high, Honey Bunz has creamy, sweet nutty, and lavender notes with a lightly spicy exhale. The aroma is very similar with a skunky and gassy effect as well.



Honey Bunz is calming and relaxing for both mind and body and may relieve chronic pain, cramps, depression, insomnia, and stress.





