I scream, you scream.. We all scream for Ice Cream.. Cake. Buttery sugar dough meets creamy vanilla gives Ice Cream Cake an oh so sweet flavor profile that is sure to give anyone a sweet tooth! This indica heavy strain is a cross of the famous Wedding Cake and creamy Gelato 33 and is said to promote complete relaxation throughout the mind and body. Ice Cream Cake stimulates your appetite and is a great option for those living with pain, anxiety, and sleep issues.