Ice Queen is a sativa hybrid created by crossing White Widow and Princess 99 that produces waves of creative euphoric energy and an all around uplifted and motivated demeanor. This cerebral effects is swiftly followed by a full body relaxation that leaves one at ease without melting you into the couch. Ice Queen boasts a full bodied floral flavor profile with notes of lavender, rose, spicy pepper and sweet citrus and is said to be a great option for those dealing with chronic stress, fatigue, migraines, and nausea.

