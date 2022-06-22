Hey Jealousy!



Said to leave you mentally relaxed, physically energized, talkative, and giggly - Jealousy Live Resin said to be a great option for those dealing with anxiety, depression, stress, and PTSD. Jealousy is our highest testing Live Resin yet! Coming in at 91.87% total cannabinoids - this concentrate is sure to be jam packed with not only THC, but a cornucopia of terpenes and bright flavors of plum, citrus, spice, as well as a funky earthiness.