The force is not the only thing that is strong with this potent indica. Created by crossing Death Star and SFV OG Kush, Jedi Kush is sure to blast you off into another galaxy. Sour skunk and tangy diesel flavors provide a dreamy head space that pairs with warm body tingles for a euphoric experience. Jedi Kush is a great option for those dealing with insomnia, chronic pain, appetite loss, and depression.

read more