Jelly Cookies Shatter is an indica dominant hybrid strain with an earthy aroma and hints of fruit and spice in flavor. Calming, relaxing, and mood-enhancing, Jelly Cookies is reportedly a great option for those suffering anxiety and depression.
Shatter from Cannalicious is created from using the finest cured biomass which gives the concentrate its glass like stability and high potency over 80%
Cannalicious Labs
Cannalicious Labs is a cannabis extraction company providing Michigan's medical and adult use market with top of the line concentrates.